UPDATE 1-Acme Packet Q3 misses Street, backs FY outlook

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.22
* Shares down 6 pct after market
Oct 20 Acme Packet Inc , which provides
communication infrastructure for telecoms, reported a quarterly
profit below estimates, days after it forecast weak results
citing delayed orders from key customer AT&T .
The company's third-quarter net income fell to $7.9 million,
or 11 cents a share, from $10.5 million, or 15 cents a share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents a share, while
revenue rose about 25 percent to $70.6 million.
Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 22 cents a
share, on revenue of about $70.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also reiterated its full-year outlook.
Shares of the company were down 6 percent at $36 in
after-market trade. They closed at $38.13 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)