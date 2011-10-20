UPDATE 1-Acme Packet Q3 misses Street, backs FY outlook

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.22

* Shares down 6 pct after market

Oct 20 Acme Packet Inc , which provides communication infrastructure for telecoms, reported a quarterly profit below estimates, days after it forecast weak results citing delayed orders from key customer AT&T .

The company's third-quarter net income fell to $7.9 million, or 11 cents a share, from $10.5 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents a share, while revenue rose about 25 percent to $70.6 million.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 22 cents a share, on revenue of about $70.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also reiterated its full-year outlook.

Shares of the company were down 6 percent at $36 in after-market trade. They closed at $38.13 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)