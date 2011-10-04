UPDATE 1-AC Moore to be bought for $40.8 mln

* Deal with affiliate of Sbar's Inc
* To be bought for $1.60/shr
Oct 4 AC Moore Arts And Crafts Inc
agreed to be bought by an affiliate of privately held larger
rival Sbar's Inc for about $40.8 million in cash.
The Sbar's affiliate will pay $1.60 for each AC Moore share,
a 68 percent premium to the stock's Monday close.
AC Moore, which also withdrew its outlook, said the Sbar's
affiliate received a financing commitment from Wells Fargo to
provide debt financing for the deal.
In February, the arts and crafts retailer said it was
looking at options, including a possible sale.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)