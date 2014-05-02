Acorda Therapeutics says FDA rejects epilepsy drug

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Acorda Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its nasal spray to treat epilepsy patients who experience repetitive seizures.
The drugmaker did not disclose the reason for the rejection, but said it planned to resubmit the application for the treatment.
Acorda said on Friday that it does not expect the treatment, Plumiaz, to receive regulatory approval this year based on the requirements outlined in the complete response letter.
A complete response letter lists regulatory concerns that need to be addressed before a medicine is approved.
About 175,000 of the 2.8 million people in the United States with epilepsy experience so-called cluster seizures, Acorda said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.