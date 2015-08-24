UPDATE 2-Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass loses challenges to pharma patents

(Recasts lead, adds background and no comment from Acorda)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 24 Prominent hedge fund manager
Kyle Bass's campaign to wipe out certain drug patents hit a
roadblock on Monday when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
declined to formally review two patents on Acorda Therapeutics
Inc's flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Ampyra.
The decision to reject a review of the patents' validity
comes as the pharmaceutical industry raises concerns about hedge
fund challenges to drug patents intended to make money by
driving stock prices downward.
In February, Bass began to file reviews to eliminate drug
patents through his Coalition for Affordable Drugs, using a
procedure called inter partes review.
After a review of the first Ampyra patent was filed on Feb.
10, Acorda's stock price dropped 10 percent.
Acorda's lawyer Gerald Flattmann of the law firm Paul
Hastings said he was "extremely gratified" by the decision to
deny a trial on the two patents. He said it "further validates
the strength of (Acorda's) patent portfolio protecting Ampyra."
Neither Bass nor a representative for his Dallas-based Hayman
Capital Management could be reached.
Bass has said big companies were improperly extending patent
protection in questionable ways, such as changing dosage or
packaging, to keep drug prices high.
On Monday, the patent office disagreed with Bass that the
Ampyra patents were not new or were obvious when compared with
previously known ones, and therefore should never have been
granted in the first place.
The decision means the patents will not be further
scrutinized, which could have led to cancellation.
The reviews began in 2012 as part of the America Invents
Act, as a faster and easier way to eliminate poor quality
patents. Drug firms have recently lobbied Congress to prevent
hedge funds from launching the reviews.
Last month another target of Bass's campaign, Celgene Corp
, asked the patent agency to sanction Bass and the
coalition for "abuse" of the review process in attempting to
profit from them by short-selling when the stock prices fall.
Bass replied saying that he can still do good for society by
lowering drug prices, while at the same time making money.
The agency has yet to decide on the sanctions request, which
could impact not only individual challenges but Bass's entire
strategy.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard
Orr)