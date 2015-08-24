Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass loses first challenges to pharma patents

NEW YORK Aug 24 The U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office on Monday rejected an attempt by prominent hedge fund
manager Kyle Bass to challenge two patents on Acorda
Therapeutics' flagship multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra.
The decision to deny reviewing the patents comes as the
pharmaceutical industry has raised concerns about hedge funds
challenging the validity of drug patents at the patent office in
order to make money when the stock price falls. Bass and his
Coalition for Affordable Drugs have filed 20 challenges since
February.
