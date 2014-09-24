Acorda buys Civitas to gain access to Parkinson's drug

Sept 24 Biotechnology company Acorda
Therapeutics Inc said it bought privately held Civitas
Therapeutics for $525 million to gain access to a Parkinson's
disease drug in late development.
Acorda's shares rose 7.3 percent to $31.48 in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
Acorda also obtained global rights for Civitas' experimental
drug, CVT-301, used as an additional therapy to treat certain
episodes in patients with Parkinson's disease.
These include episodes in which symptoms such as inability
to move and muscle stiffness reappear while the patient is under
treatment.
CVT-301 is an inhaled dry powder formulation of the current
standard oral treatment, levodopa.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)