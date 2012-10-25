版本:
ACS-consortium wins $952 million contract for metro in NY

MADRID Oct 25 Spanish builder ACS and two of its US subsidiaries together with Tutor Perini have been awarded a contract worth $952 million to carry out construction work on a New York subway line.

ACS said in a press release that Skanska, the Spanish builder OHL, and Barnard had also been bidding for the contract.

