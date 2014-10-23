UPDATE 1-Spain's ACS delays share listing for renewable power unit-source

* Spin-off in "yieldco" to wait until early 2015 -source

* Market conditions, deal complexity factors in delay

* Deal would deconsolidate 2.6 bln euros of debt

* Structure offers high dividends to investors (Adds details, background)

By Andrés González and Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Oct 23 Spanish builder ACS will postpone until at least early 2015 a planned listing of its wind and solar power generating assets, a source with knowledge of the company's plans said on Thursday, joining a growing list of European firms pulling share offerings amid tough market conditions.

ACS had planned to spin off the final package of the renewable energy assets with a book value of 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion) and then carry out an initial public offering of what would be a so-called yield company or "yieldco", two other sources familiar with the situation said.

"The idea is to move forward with the plan but it will be delayed until early next year," said the first source with direct knowledge of the company's plans.

ACS declined to comment.

The source said the deal was highly complex with many different assets due to be aggregated in one single vehicle before the spin-off could take place and that time was running out to complete the move this year.

Spanish website El Confidencial first reported the delay earlier on Thursday giving weakening investor appetites as the main reason.

Companies across Europe have been struggling to get their share offer plans off the ground in recent weeks after the amount raised from IPOs in Europe quadrupled year-on-year in the first nine months of 2014 to a total of $55.5 billion.

Indebted ACS is cleaning up its balance sheet by selling off assets to pay down debt built up during a near-decade-long property boom that crashed six years ago. A move to diversify into renewable energy projects has since suffered from new regulations cutting subsidies for solar and wind power plants in Spain.

It put renewable energy assets with a total generating capacity of 2,148 megawatts (MW) up for sale in November 2010, including wind turbines in Spain and abroad and solar power farms in Spain, but has yet to sell all of those assets.

Spinning them off as a separate company would have the added benefit of permanently deconsolidating the debt linked to the assets from ACS's net debt which stood at 5.8 billion euros at end-June, not including the 2.6 billion euros linked to the renewable energy assets.

"It's killing two birds with one stone," said one of the sources. Under terms of the plan being discussed, ACS's stake in the firm would be 49 percent in order to deconsolidate the debt from the company's balance sheet and 51 percent would be floated in the open market, he said.

If the energy assets are not sold by the end of the year, their accompanying loans would have to be incorporated once again into the company's overall net debt, accounting rules say.

DIVIDEND HUNT

Shares in the new company would be offered to investors looking for high dividend payments at a time of low interest rates. The listing would take place on the Madrid stock exchange.

Yieldcos have gained popularity particularly amongst U.S. power generators like NRG Energy as a way of raising cash to finance new projects. They are listed holding companies grouping mature assets with a steady flow of income, with their cash flow distributed as dividend payments.

ACS's assets would have to give a steady dividend yield of around 6 percent in order to attract investors, one of the sources said. The vehicle would have an independent board, he added.

Spanish company Abengoa spun off U.S. and Latin American power generation assets in June as Abengoa Yield ,in an initial public offering that was 16 times oversubscribed.

Another Spanish firm, Acciona, also sold a one-third stake in its international wind farms business to private equity firm KKR and the two companies now plan to list the vehicle as a yield co next year. (1 US dollar = 0.7895 euros) (Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer and Greg Mahlich)