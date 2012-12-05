ACS consortium wins Ottawa subway contract

MADRID Dec 5 A consortium led by Spanish infrastructure company ACS and Canadian construction company SNC Lavalin has won a contract worth C$2.1 billion (US$2.11 billion) to build the subway of Ottawa, a spokesman for ACS said on Wednesday.

The contract also includes a concession to operate the subway during 30 years and the construction of a portion of a motorway, the spokesman said.

ACS and SNC Lavalin both own a 40 percent stake in the consortium, while Canadian construction services company Ellis Don has a 20 percent stake.