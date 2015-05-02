Spain's ACS wins $983 mln bridge contract in Texas

MADRID May 2 Spanish construction firm ACS
said it had won a $983 million contract to design and
build the longest cable-stayed bridge in the United States, in
Texas.
ACS, which will carry out the work through two of its
subsidiaries, Dragados and Flatiron, will also operate and
maintain the bridge for 25 years, it said in a statement late on
Friday.
The bridge will replace an existing one in the harbour of
Corpus Christi, Texas, which will be demolished. The new
structure will be high enough to accommodate transatlantic ships
trying to reach the harbour, ACS said.
It will also include the longest bridge span, or stretch of
unsupported road, in the United States, of 504 metres.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Hugh Lawson)