公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 28日 星期日

Spain's ACS wins 379 mln eur sanitation project in California

MADRID Feb 28 Spanish construction group ACS has won a 379 million euro ($414 million) contract to build a waste-water treatment and recycling centre in the United States, the company said on Sunday.

The plant in Sacramento, California, will be built by the company's Dragados USA business. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)

