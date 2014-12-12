版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Spain's ACS wins California high speed train contract for $1.2 bln

Dec 12 Acs Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios Sa

* Says wins high speed train contract for $1.2 billion in California as part of consortium

* ACS' share of contract is 70 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)
