Actavis says Allergan's Pyott won't join new company's board

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 17 Actavis Plc said on Tuesday that Allergan Inc's top executive David Pyott will not join the combined company's board of directors after all.
Pyott, who had run Allergan since 1998 before agreeing to the company's purchase by Actavis last year, had previously said he was considering a role on the board. Actavis closed on its $70 billion purchase of the Botox maker on Tuesday.
"I am excited for the opportunity to pursue new interests, including my work with a few public company boards, several universities in the U.S. and the UK and ophthalmic charities whose goals are to improve eye health in emerging markets," Pyott said in a statement.
Actavis, which plans to change its name to Allergan, said its newly configured board would have 12 members including two from Allergan's existing board, Michael Gallagher and Peter McDonnell. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
