BRIEF-Actavis restructures its U.S. Specialty Brands sales unit

Nov 20 Actavis PLC : * Announces U.S. specialty brands sales organization restructuring * Actavis specialty brands will have a sales organization comprised of

approximately 750 U.S. sales professionals * Says restructured sales organization will have equal or better coverage than

the legacy Warner Chilcott sales organization * Says expects to outline complete structure of new specialty brands commercial

organization at its investor day in January * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage