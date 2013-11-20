版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Actavis restructures its U.S. Specialty Brands sales unit

Nov 20 Actavis PLC : * Announces U.S. specialty brands sales organization restructuring * Actavis specialty brands will have a sales organization comprised of

approximately 750 U.S. sales professionals * Says restructured sales organization will have equal or better coverage than

the legacy Warner Chilcott sales organization * Says expects to outline complete structure of new specialty brands commercial

organization at its investor day in January * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
