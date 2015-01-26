CORRECTED-BRIEF-Actavis to buy Auden Mckenzie for 306 mln pounds

(Corrects headline to remove dollar symbol)
Jan 26 Jan 26 Actavis PLC :
* To acquire auden mckenzie for 306 mln gbp
* Says Auden Mckenzie will be acquired on a debt free basis,
and the transaction will exclude auden mckenzie's real estate
portfolio
* Deal includes two-year royalty on a percentage of gross
profits of one of auden mckenzie's products
* Says deal mmediately accretive to Actavis non-GAAP earnings
* Says deal adds about 175 marketed products; pipeline of about
40 products
* Says "acquisition will make Actavis the number one supplier
of generic pharmaceuticals in the UK"
