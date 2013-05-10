版本:
2013年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Actavis shares up 9.6 pct after news of Warner Chilcott discussions

NEW YORK May 10 Actavis Inc : * Shares were up 9.6 percent after Warner Chilcott said it was in preliminary discussions with Actavis regarding a potential business combination.
