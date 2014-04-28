UPDATE 1-Actavis sues U.S. drug regulator over generic Celebrex

(Adds details of legal challenge, background)
April 28 Actavis Plc said on Monday it
has sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, challenging its
decision to award exclusive rights to Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd to sell a generic version of Pfizer
Inc's blockbuster painkiller Celebrex.
A similar lawsuit was announced Friday by Mylan Inc
over generic drug marketing exclusivity for Celebrex.
Actavis alleges that FDA improperly awarded sole exclusivity
to Teva despite an earlier ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit that resulted in the expiration of that
entitlement.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, earlier this
month signed a deal that would allow it to launch a generic
version of Celebrex in December. Celebrex's basic chemical
patent is set to expire this May.
Deals between patent holders and generic drugmakers have
come under increased regulatory scrutiny because of their
potential to delay the launch of cheaper medicines.
Celebrex, which is used to treat arthritis pain and
inflammation, generated about $2.92 billion in sales in 2013,
according to Pfizer's annual regulatory filing.
