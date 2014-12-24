版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 24日 星期三 21:20 BJT

Actavis, Adamas win FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug

Dec 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat dementia in Alzheimer's patients that was developed by Actavis Plc and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The drug, Namzaric, is designed to treat moderate-to-severe dementia in Alzheimer's patients who are stabilized with other drugs.

Namzaric combines two ingredients in drugs often prescribed together for Alzheimer's in a single capsule. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐