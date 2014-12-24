CORRECTED- FDA denies approval for Actavis hypertension treatment

BRIEF-Aware reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02
(Corrects paragraph 6 to say Wednesday, not Thursday)
Dec 24 Generic drug maker Actavis Plc said the U.S. health regulator denied an approval for its hypertension treatment, a fixed-dose combination of nebivolol and valsartan.
The company said it would review the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's complete response letter and decide on appropriate next steps.
The regulator issues a complete response letter when a new or generic treatment cannot be approved in its current form.
Actavis did not give any further details on the contents of the letter.
In a study, the drug combination was found more effective in reducing blood pressure in patients of hypertension, compared with independent doses of nebivolol and valsartan, Actavis said.
The company's shares closed at $254.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
