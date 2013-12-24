FDA rejects Actavis' contraceptive patch, asks for more data

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 Actavis Plc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval to its contraceptive patch and asked for more data.
The FDA questioned the differences in size/formulation between the patch used in trial and the to-be-marketed patch, in a "complete response letter" to Actavis.
Such letters typically lay out FDA concerns that need to be addressed before a treatment can gain approval.
Actavis said it planned to work closely with the FDA to address the questions.
The patch for women, to be used by placing on the skin, is designed to provide continuous delivery of the hormone norethindrone during a once-weekly, seven-day dosing regimen.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict