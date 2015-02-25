CORRECTED-Actavis' superbug antibiotic gets U.S. approval

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
(Corrects Paragraph 3 to say the drug Avycaz treats urinary tract infections as a standalone product and not in combination with the generic metronidazole)
Feb 25 The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved on Wednesday Actavis Plc's antibiotic to treat two infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, or superbugs.
The decision comes after a panel advising the agency recommended approval of the drug, Avycaz, in December.
The drug, Avycaz, when used in combination with generic antibiotic metronidazole, treats adults with complicated intra-abdominal infections. As a standalone product, it treats urinary tract infections. (1.usa.gov/1EsTGpx) (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.