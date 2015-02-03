How the Actavis deal upended Allergan No. 2's CEO ambitions

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 3 For two decades, Allergan Inc
president Doug Ingram labored to transform the
Botox-maker from a sleepy eye care upstart to a global
aesthetics giant. He was just a few months away from getting the
top job when a merger deal with Actavis Plc in November
thwarted his ambitions.
Ingram has now accepted an advisory role to facilitate the
merger and will soon be looking for a job outside the combined
company. Allergan's derailed succession plans, disclosed by
Ingram and other top executives in interviews with Reuters,
underscore how corporate mergers can leave even some of the
industry's top executives in the cold.
To be sure, Ingram has many options. While he is currently
focused on helping Allergan and Actavis with their integration,
he has already received interest from other healthcare companies
as well as private equity firms, he said in an interview,
declining to name them.
"(The merger) is bittersweet for me personally. We had a
really exciting vision for this company and people were very
much behind me," Ingram said.
Ingram will get more than $26 million in cash, stock and
benefits as a payout for the merger, a regulatory filing shows.
His total compensation in 2013 was $3.6 million.
Ingram focused on running Allergan's core business over the
last year while 61-year-old CEO David Pyott, who was preparing
for his retirement, served as Allergan's public face and met
with investors to defend the company from a hostile bid from
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Ingram also spearheaded $475 million in cost cuts for
calendar 2015. He also helped create the company's European
operations and led a landmark free speech lawsuit that
challenged U.S. policy on drug promotion.
"He has to be on everybody's dance card if you are looking
for a CEO of a substantial, complicated, global company," Pyott
said about Ingram. "Here is a person that was very ready to take
over."
A serial marathon runner known for sending out e-mails at 3
a.m., Ingram is a sociable executive who keeps a guitar in his
office and likes to jam with his colleagues, often to the tune
of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway to Heaven'.
Ingram's status as a key Allergan insider, pivotal to the
success of the $66 billion deal with Actavis, was reaffirmed
just last week, in a one-on-one dinner with Actavis CEO Brent
Saunders.
Saunders had flown to California for a three-day round of
meetings with Allergan. Included in his agenda was meeting
Ingram, who picked up Saunders from his hotel in his white Tesla
and drove to steak and seafood restaurant Mastro's in Orange
County to discuss integration strategy.
Ingram joined Allergan in 1996 as its chief litigation
counsel after spending six years as a corporate lawyer.
He quickly rose the ranks, yet despite his internal success,
Ingram is little known to the investor community.
"Doug has been a vital part of the company's strategy and
success," said Matthew Maletta, Allergan's associate general
counsel who has worked with Ingram since 2001. "I have been a
stockholder in Allergan forever and I would buy more if Doug was
getting the CEO job."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Nadia Damouni in New York;
Editing by Bernard Orr)