U.S. court weighs whether to let Actavis drop Alzheimer's drug

NEW YORK, April 13 Actavis Plc urged a
U.S. appeals court on Monday to allow it to discontinue a
top-selling Alzheimer's drug in favor of a pricier
extended-release version, a move that New York's attorney
general has said would suppress generic competition.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
peppered attorneys for Actavis and for the attorney general with
questions, although the judges gave no clear indication of how
they would rule.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed an
antitrust lawsuit against Dublin-based Actavis last year in
Manhattan federal court after the company said it was planning
to discontinue Namenda IR in favor of Namenda XR. The two drugs
have the same active ingredient, but Namenda XR is taken once
daily instead of twice.
The lawsuit claimed that by forcing patients to switch to
the new version, Actavis hoped to stave off competition from
drugmakers who are expected to release generic versions of
Namenda IR in July.
In December, U.S. District Robert Sweet ordered the
drugmaker to keep Namenda IR on the market.
Lisa Blatt, a lawyer who represents Actavis, told the
appeals court on Monday that Actavis would suffer about $200
million in lost sales if it were not allowed to discontinue the
older drug.
Urging the appeals court to overturn Sweet's order, Blatt
said using aggressive tactics against generic competitors was
not illegal. "There's a difference between being against
competitors and being against competition," she said.
Anisha Dasgupta, representing the state, told the judges
there was no business reason for Actavis to drop the older drug
other than suppressing competition.
Further raising the stakes for when generic versions of
Namenda IR come on the market, about 30 U.S. states, including
New York, have laws requiring pharmacists to substitute a
generic drug for a brand-name drug whenever an exact equivalent
is available.
Circuit Judge Reena Raggi, one of the three judges on the
panel, said those state laws helped to form a competitive
market, and she asked Blatt why frustrating the laws would not
be an antitrust violation by Actavis.
Blatt responded that it would be unworkable to connect
antitrust enforcement to an uneven patchwork of state laws.
