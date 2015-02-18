Actavis CEO says no "transformational" deals for now

Feb 18 Actavis Plc Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders said on Wednesday that the company has sidelined large deals that involve moving into new therapeutic areas as it focuses on cutting its debt, but that the drugmaker continues to look at small acquisitions that fit with its current businesses.

"We are evaluating dozens of those types of deals all the time but in terms of transformational deals we are going to take a pause," Saunders said during a meeting with investors and analysts. Shareholders will vote on its acquisition of Allergan Inc. next month.

He also said that there are no asset sales in the works right now, saying that the company is "very satisfied" that it has the right mix of products. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)