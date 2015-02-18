版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 00:52 BJT

Actavis CEO expects further pharmaceutical industry consolidation

Feb 18 Actavis PLC Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders said on Wednesday that the pharmaceutical industry will continue to consolidate because of inefficiencies in research and development and product commercialization.

"I think you will see a continued consolidation over the next several years," Saunders told analysts and investors at a meeting. Actavis is currently awaiting regulatory and other approvals for its purchase of Allergan Inc.

"Will we continue to be an acquirer? Will people look at buying us? I can't predict what others will do, but I think it will take an awfully large premium to acquire a company this special," he said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐