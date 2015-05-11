Actavis revenue jumps 60 pct

May 11 Drugmaker Actavis Plc's quarterly revenue jumped almost 60 percent, helped by higher sales of its branded drugs in North America, but charges related to its acquisition of Botox maker Allergan Inc pushed the company into a net loss.

The company reported a net loss of $535.2 million, or $1.85 per share, attributable to shareholders, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of $96.5 million, or 55 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.23 billion from $2.65 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)