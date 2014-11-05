Branded drugs business helps Actavis beat profit estimate

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 Drugmaker Actavis Plc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong growth in its branded drug business in North America.
The company, which also has a large generics business, posted a net loss of $1.04 billion, or $3.95 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $65.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.19 per share.
Revenue rose 46 percent to $3.68 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $$3.10 on revenue of $3.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total operating expenses more than doubled to $4.74 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015