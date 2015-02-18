Actavis adjusted profit beats estimates

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
Feb 18 Drugmaker Actavis Plc posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its branded drugs in North America.
The company's net loss widened to $732.9 million, or $2.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $148.4 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, on an adjusted basis the company earned $3.91 per share. Analysts on average had expected $3.67, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 46 percent to $4.06 billion. Total North American brands revenue nearly tripled to $1.83 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.