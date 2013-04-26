Valeant in talks to buy Actavis for over $13 bln -WSJ

April 26 Canada's biggest listed drug maker,
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, is in talks
to buy generic drugmaker Actavis Inc for more than $13
billion, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The companies had been working towards an all-stock deal,
when some of Actavis' directors came out against it around the
middle of this week. But executives on the two sides are still
working to resurrect the deal, the journal said.
Valeant said in February it was in talks to make more
acquisitions, and it remains open to discuss a potential "merger
of equals."
Shares of Actavis, which has a market capitalization of
$12.9 billion, have risen about 12 percent in the past three
months.
Actavis, the third-largest global generic drugmaker, changed
its name in January from Watson after buying Actavis as part of
its strategy to expand in international markets and offer more
specialty drugs.
Valeant and Actavis could not be immediately reached for
comments outside of business hours.