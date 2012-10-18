版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Actelion shares up 2.2 percent after Q3 results

ZURICH Oct 18 Actelion Ltd : * Shares up 2.2 percent after reports Q3 results

