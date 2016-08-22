Actelion completes first-line share purchase program

ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss biotech company Actelion has completed its first-line share purchase programme which represented more than 8 percent of its shares, it said on Monday.

The company, based near Basel, said it purchased 10 million of its own shares, which represents 8.31 percent of issued shares at the time the share purchases started. The buyback ran from Dec. 9, 2013 to Aug. 19, 2016.

The shares were used for the reactive servicing of existing employee option and share ownership programmes, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)