Actelion completes first-line share purchase program

ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss biotech company Actelion
has completed its first-line share purchase programme
which represented more than 8 percent of its shares, it said on
Monday.
The company, based near Basel, said it purchased 10 million
of its own shares, which represents 8.31 percent of issued
shares at the time the share purchases started. The buyback ran
from Dec. 9, 2013 to Aug. 19, 2016.
The shares were used for the reactive servicing of existing
employee option and share ownership programmes, the company said
in a statement.
