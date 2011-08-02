UPDATE 1-Drug cuts brain lesions in MS patients-Actelion study

BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corporation announces execution of prepayment agreement and marketing contract
* Developmental drug meets primary goal in Phase IIb trial
* Trial results allow further development of drug
* Actelion says Scodari resigns from board
ZURICH, August 2 Swiss biotech company Actelion Ltd ATLN.VX said on Tuesday a mid-stage study showed one of its drugs under development helped reduce new inflammatory brain lesions in a targeted group of multiple sclerosis patients.
The study found Actelion's Ponesimod drug, a selective S1P1 receptor agonist, achieved its primary trial goal of reducing the number of new active inflammatory lesions in the brain of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.
"This is the first report of a selective S1P1 receptor agonist reporting a statistically significant treatment effect in patients suffering from relapsing multiple sclerosis," said Martin Clozel, Actelion's managing director and chief scientific officer.
The achievement of its primary endpoints in the trial will allow Ponesimor to proceed to the final stage of clinical development, the company said.
Actelion is trying to cut its dependence on key drug Tracleer, which treats a rare heart and lung disorder and rakes in more than $1 billion a year, but said recently competition from rival drugs is hitting its U.S. sales. [ID:nLDE76J095]
In a separate release, the company said Joseph Scodari had resigned from the board for personal reasons.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
