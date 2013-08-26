Actelion close to sealing Ceptaris deal as US approves drug

ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss biotech firm Actelion
said an important condition for its acquisition of
privately-held Ceptaris was met with Ceptaris gaining U.S.
approval for its Valchlor gel.
The companies are now completing further closing conditions
before the acquisition is concluded, Actelion said in a
statement on Monday.
The U.S. health regulator FDA has approved Ceptaris
Therapeutics' topical drug for treatment of a rare form of
non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Actelion said.
The Allschwil-based company said in July it already paid
Ceptaris $25 million and will pay another $225 million when the
deal closes.
