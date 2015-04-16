Actelion accelerates immunology push with MS drug trial

April 16 Actelion, Europe's biggest biotechnology company, is accelerating its push into immunology with the launch of late-stage tests of a drug for multiple sclerosis.

The Swiss group said on Thursday that it had initiated final Phase III development of ponesimod for relapsing multiple sclerosis and patients would be enrolled in a clinical trial imminently.

Actelion is best known for its highly profitable drugs to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressively worsening condition characterised by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.

"Our ongoing success in the field of PAH is enabling us to pursue the second element of our strategy and take action now to build an additional speciality franchise in the field of immunology," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said.

The company also plans to start Phase II tests of ponesimod in patients suffering from chronic graft versus host disease, a complication of stem cell transplantation, while another drug with a similar action will be tested in a mid-stage lupus study.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)