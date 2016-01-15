版本:
Actelion CEO says Basilea purchase would make no sense -paper

ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss drug maker Actelion's chief executive quashed speculation over its possible interest in purchasing Basilea Pharmaceutica.

"Basilea has developed interesting medications. But the company already has a partner," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel was quoted as saying in an interview published on Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft's website on Friday.

"Since we're interested in active substances and not financial opportunities, it wouldn't make sense for us to buy Basilea." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

