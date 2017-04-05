版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 18:51 BJT

Actelion shareholders back R&D spinoff, keep J&J deal on track

ZURICH, April 5 Shareholders in Swiss biotech group Actelion approved on Wednesday spinning off its drug discovery and early clinical pipeline into a new company, keeping Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover on track to close in the second quarter.

"After a very successful two decades, resulting in an unprecedented share price increase of more than 2,000 percent since our IPO, the next chapter for Actelion awaits," Chairman Jean-Pierre Garnier said after the annual meeting.

"With the successful tender offer by Johnson & Johnson, regulatory approvals on track, and today's approval by the shareholders to spin out Idorsia, the transaction is moving ahead at full steam."

Johnson & Johnson last month declared its tender offer a success and reported it controlled 77.2 percent of Actelion's voting rights after the main offer period.

J&J intends to delist Actelion, while the new research and development company led by Actelion founder Jean-Paul Clozel will have a separate Swiss listing. {nL5N1FG2X4]

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenn Hughes Neghaiwi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐