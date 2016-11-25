版本:
Actelion confirms Johnson & Johnson approach

ZURICH Nov 25 Actelion has confirmed it has been approached by Johnson & Johnson about a possible transaction to take over the Swiss drugmaker.

"There can be no certainty that a transaction will result," Actelion said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

