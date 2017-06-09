EU approves J&J purchase of Actelion subject to conditions

BRUSSELS, June 9 EU antitrust regulators
approved on Friday Johnson & Johnson's planned purchase
of Actelion Pharmaceutical subject to conditions
intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were
unaffected.
The European Commission, which rules on issues of
competition for the 28-member bloc, said that both companies
were developing treatment for insomnia based on a novel
mechanism and there would be insufficient competition in this
area if one of the two research programmes were discontinued.
Actelion's insomnia programme was to be transferred to a
newly created company called Idorsia, in which Johnson & Johnson
would hold a 32 percent stake. The Commission said this holding
would allow it to exercise influence on decisions.
The Commission said Johnson & Johnson would have to limit
its shareholding in Idorsia to below 10 percent - or up to 16
percent provided J&J was not the largest shareholder - and
commit not to nominate a board member.
It would also have to grant Minerva Neurosciences, a partner
for its own insomnia research programme, new rights over global
development and waive its royalty rights on Minerva's sales in
Europe.
"In view of the specific features of this case, these
commitments addressed the Commission's competitive concerns
concerning treatments in development for insomnia," the
Commission said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)