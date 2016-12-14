UPDATE 2-Actelion says it continues deal talks as J&J drops out

(Adds Actelion statement)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Dec 13 Switzerland's Actelion Ltd said
on Tuesday that it was in talks with an undisclosed suitor about
a "strategic transaction," even as another potential acquirer,
U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, ended talks.
The latest twist in Actelion's deal negotiations illustrate
how its chief executive Jean-Paul Clozel is driving a hard
bargain as bidders circle his company, which he founded in 1997
and turned into Europe's largest biotechnology drug marker.
Actelion did not name the company it was still in
discussions with. It informed Johnson & Johnson that it was
confident it could attract an offer significantly higher than
the approximately 250 Swiss francs per share that the U.S.
company had offered, according to a person familiar with the
matter that requested anonymity because the negotiations were
confidential. There were also disagreements about the structure
of the deal, the person added.
Actelion shares ended trading at 208.50 Swiss francs in
Zurich on Tuesday before Actelion gave the update on the talks,
giving it a market capitalization of 22.5 billion Swiss francs
($22.2 billion).
Acquiring lung disease specialist Actelion would have
boosted J&J's drug pipeline and given it more pricing power, at
a time when its popular arthritis drug Remicade faces cheaper
competition from Pfizer Inc.
Clozel and his wife, Chief Scientific Officer Martine
Clozel, have built up a world-leading drug portfolio at Actelion
to treat deadly pulmonary arterial hypertension. They aim to
expand in drugs for multiple sclerosis and diarrhea-causing
clostridium difficile, but regulatory approvals for those are
years away.
The company is also counting on its new pulmonary arterial
hypertension treatments Opsumit and Uptravi, which combined are
forecast to bring in nearly 4.5 billion francs in annual sales
by 2020, according to Reuters data.
Analysts have previously identified France's Sanofi
as a potential buyer for Actelion, whose portfolio
would supplement the French drugmaker's Genzyme rare disease
unit. Sanofi did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Ending deal negotiations without a sale would likely subject
Clozel to new shareholder pressure. Five years ago, he
successfully defended against an effort by activist hedge fund
Elliott Management to put Actelion up for sale, questioning his
strategy.
