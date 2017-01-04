Actelion pulls out of health conference amid M&A activity

ZURICH Jan 4 Swiss biotech group Actelion has cancelled a scheduled appearance at next week's JP Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, it said on Wednesday.

A spokesman gave no reason for the move, which comes after Actelion entered exclusive talks with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) last month about a possible transaction.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel has represented Actelion at the high-profile conference in the past, but it was not immediately clear who was set to speak this year.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that J&J was negotiating a deal that would separate Actelion's commercialised portfolio from its research and development assets. Any deal could emerge by late this month.

The deal structure would allow J&J to acquire Actelion with a cash offer in the region of $260 per share. It also would let Actelion shareholders benefit financially from Actelion's R&D pipeline, the people said. (Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)