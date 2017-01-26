UPDATE 2-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit

* Offer worth $280 a share plus one share in new R&D company
* New R&D company to develop Actelion experimental drugs
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS
By John Revill and Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Jan 26 U.S. healthcare giant Johnson &
Johnson will acquire Swiss biotech company Actelion
in a $30 billion all-cash deal that includes spinning
off Actelion's research and development pipeline, the companies
said on Thursday.
The acquisition gives J&J access to the Swiss group's
line-up of high-price, high-margin medicines for rare diseases,
helping it diversify its drug portfolio as its biggest product,
Remicade for arthritis, faces cheaper competition.
The offer to pay $280 per share, following weeks of
exclusive talks, was unanimously approved by the boards of
directors of both companies.
The deal represents a 23 percent premium to Actelion's
closing price on Wednesday of 227.4 Swiss francs. Actelion
shares were set to open more than 20 percent higher.
"The price is quite high at around 30 times price to
estimated 2018 earnings. J&J is paying a lot and R&D is not even
included, just a substantial minority stake," one Zurich-based
trader said.
"But it represents only 10 percent of (J&J's) market
capitalisation and they are finally investing the cash they hold
in Europe."
Actelion has been the subject of takeover speculation for
weeks after J&J launched and then halted discussions with the
Swiss company. French drugmaker Sanofi had also been
interested, sources said, but was sidelined after J&J returned
and began exclusive negotiations in December.
Sanofi's failure to come away with a big deal for a second
time has added to pressure on its management.
J&J said it expected the transaction to be immediately
accretive to its adjusted earnings per share and accelerate its
revenue and earnings growth rates.
The U.S. group, which reported disappointing quarterly
results this week, will fund the transaction with cash held
outside the United States.
"We believe this transaction offers compelling value to both
Johnson & Johnson and Actelion shareholders," Alex Gorsky, J&J
chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
Actelion will spin out its research and development unit
into a standalone company based and listed in Switzerland, under
the name of R&D NewCo and led by Actelion founder and CEO
Jean-Paul Clozel.
The shares of R&D NewCo will be distributed to Actelion's
shareholders as a stock dividend upon closing of the tender.
J&J will initially hold a 16 percent stake in R&D NewCo and
will have rights to an additional 16 percent of the company's
equity through a convertible note. It will also get an option on
ACT-132577, a product within R&D NewCo being developed for
resistant hypertension and now in phase 2 clinical development.
J&J said it expected to retain Actelion's presence in
Switzerland.
Lazard acted as lead financial advisor to J&J, while Bank of
America Merrill Lynch was Actelion's lead advisor.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the
second quarter, with J&J commencing the tender offer by
mid-February.
It is conditioned upon winning at least 67 percent of all
Actelion shares, regulatory approvals and Actelion shareholder
approval of the distribution of shares of R&D NewCo.
