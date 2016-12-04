Novartis CEO plays down prospects for Actelion bid - Blick

VIENNA Dec 4 Novartis Chief Executive
Joe Jimenez has played down suggestions the Swiss drugmaker
could bid for Swiss biotech group Actelion, which is in
talks with U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson about
a transaction.
Asked by Swiss Sunday newspaper SonntagsBlick whether
Novartis could emerge as a white knight, he said: "We have
always said that we will concentrate on complementary
acquisitions in the range of $2 billion to $5 billion." He did
not elaborate.
Actelion is worth nearly $20 billion at Friday's closing
price.
Jimenez said Novartis was still gauging what impact
President-elect Donald Trump could have on the U.S. healthcare
system and was watching what his priorities would be.
"Less has been invested in the United States in recent
years, probably because of high corporate taxes. If these are
now cut, as is being signalled, that is certainly positive," he
said.
He said Novartis should have intervened earlier and more
decisively at its Alcon eyecare business, which Novartis bought
in 2010 and had flourished until 2014, when innovation waned.
"We are disappointed that the turnaround is taking so long
but I am convinced that the new management will get the job
done. As far as the future of the business is concerned we are
keeping all options open," he was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Francois Murphy)