Actelion shares plunge on report it eyes "complicated" J&J deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Nov 29 Shares in Swiss biotech company Actelion plunged on Tuesday after a report the company was not actively considering selling itself, but instead weighing a "complicated deal" to link with U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.
Actelion shares fell more than 8 percent in early trading, after having risen sharply over the last four days to value the company at about $20 billion amid takeover speculation.
Johnson & Johnson approached Actelion Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel expecting him to reject a takeover, so it instead has focused on another proposal to take a major stake in the Swiss company while leaving it independent, the Financial Times reported late on Monday.
Actelion declined to comment on the FT report. A Johnson & Johnson spokesman also declined comment. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.