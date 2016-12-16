Sanofi discusses $275 per Actelion share for potential deal - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 French drugmaker Sanofi is in advanced talks to buy Actelion Ltd and is discussing a price of about $275 per share for the Swiss drugmaker, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The potential deal, which could come as soon as next week, would value Actelion at about $29.6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/2hCMRLu
Actelion is in talks with Sanofi about a deal, Reuters reported on Wednesday, after U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson abandoned efforts to buy the company.
Sanofi and Actelion could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.