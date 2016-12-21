Actelion says enters into exclusive discussions with J&J

ZURICH Dec 21 Actelion said on Wednesday it has entered exclusive negotiations with U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson regarding what the Swiss biotech company called a "possible strategic transaction".

Actelion, which has previously been courted by French drugmaker Sanofi as well as J&J, said "there can be no assurance any transaction will result from these discussions."

J&J confirmed the exclusive negotiations. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)