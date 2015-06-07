UPDATE 1-Shire considers takeover of Swiss biotech group Actelion -Sunday Times

(Adds Actelion response)
LONDON, June 7 Pharmaceutical company Shire
is considering a 12 billion pound ($18.32 billion)
takeover of Actelion Ltd Europe's biggest biotech
firm, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed
sources.
An informal approach by Shire was rebuffed several weeks
ago, the newspaper said, citing financial industry sources.
Shire was willing to pay 160 Swiss francs a share for
Actelion, the sources said, a hefty premium to the stock's
Friday closing price of 132 francs.
Asked by Reuters for comment, a spokeswoman for Shire said
the company did not comment on speculation. An Actelion
spokesman said the company did not comment on market rumours.
Earlier this year, Actelion raised its full-year guidance
after strong sales of its new heart and lung drug helped its
first-quarter earnings exceed analysts' estimates.
At the time, the company's chief executive told Reuters it
had not received any outside interest to buy the company.
In April, Shire reported a better-than-expected 20 percent
rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by the launch of the
first drug to treat binge eating disorder.
($1 = 0.6549 pounds)
(Reporting by William James; additional reporting by Joshua
Franklin in Zurich; editing by Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)