Actelion to investigate all-oral MS combination therapy

ZURICH, Sept 29 Swiss biotech group Actelion Ltd
will investigate an all-oral combination therapy for
patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), it said,
calling it the first study of this approach for treating the
neurological disorder.
It said it would study combining ponesimod and dimethyl
fumarate (Tecfidera) for patients with RMS. The POINT study will
be conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"Despite recent advances in the treatment of RMS, there
remains a considerable medical need for improved long-term
disease control without compromising patient safety. While
combination therapy is a logical next step, it has likely been
limited due to the potential risks associated with the long
duration of action of existing products," it said on Thursday.
