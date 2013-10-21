版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 21日 星期一 20:45 BJT

Actelion wants Opsumit to be bigger than Tracleer

ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss biotech company Actelion intends for its new heart and lung drug Opsumit to be more successful than its current mainstay product Tracleer, the company's chief operating officer said on Monday.

"We want to make it a bigger drug than Tracleer today," Otto Schwarz told an analyst call. Tracleer had sales of 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.66 billion) in 2012.

Actelion's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit won approval from U.S. health regulators on Friday, boosting confidence that the company has a viable successor to Tracleer, which loses exclusivity from 2015.

Schwarz said Actelion expects to start selling Opsumit in the first half of November.

($1 = 0.9017 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Shields)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐