Actelion study leader says Opsumit missed PAH study endpoint

ZURICH Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug
missed a primary endpoint in a study of patients with pulmonary
arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor
involved in leading the trial said in a statement issued by the
Swiss drugmaker on Monday.
"Although the results point towards a benefit
of treatment with macitentan (Opsumit), we do not see a
significant treatment effect on the primary endpoint of exercise
capacity as measured in the 6 minute walk test," said Nazzareno
Galie, head of the Pulmonary Hypertension Center at the
University of Bologna's Institute of Cardiology.
The result may have been influenced by an "unexpected
improvement" in the study's placebo arm, Galie said, but added
that researchers must "fully analyze the data to
understand what could have caused this phenomenon".
