Actelion sees Uptravi price of $160,000-$170,000 annually

ZURICH Jan 5 Swiss drug company Actelion foresees an average gross price of $160,000 to $170,000 annually per patient for Uptravi, its new pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine, Chief Operating Officer Otto Schwarz told analysts on Tuesday.

Uptravi won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and went on sale this week.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Clozel said on the same call with analysts that he was "not optimistic" about the prospects of finding large merger and acquisition targets at attractive prices. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)